Ella Travolta Celebrates 'Hero' Dad John Travolta on Father-Daughter Day: 'I Love You So Much'

John Travolta and his daughter Ella have a sweet bond.

On Monday, the actor and his 21-year-old daughter celebrated Father-Daughter Day with touching tributes to each other on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy❤️❤️❤️," Ella captioned an Instagram photo of the two sitting side-by-side with beaming smiles.

Meanwhile John, 67, shared the same photo — from their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — on his own Instagram page, writing, "Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!"

John previously opened up to PEOPLE about how he couldn't be prouder of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue acting. Ella starred in The Poison Rose, a thriller that starred her father and Morgan Freeman.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," the proud dad shared. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."

The actress also recently wrapped up filming for her latest movie Get Lost, posting a collection of photos from the Alice in Wonderland-inspired film on Instagram last month.

"And that's a wrap on Get Lost!!! This has been such an incredible experience," she captioned a carousel of snaps from behind the scenes, including a photo smiling with her dad after he visited her on set. "Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I've gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people."

Ella Travolta; John Travolta Credit: Ella Travolta Instagram

John previously teased his daughter's upcoming film role in a July Instagram post showing Ella in her Get Lost costume.

"Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! called Get Lost," he wrote at the time. "I'm a very proud dad!"

In April, the star celebrated his daughter's 21st birthday with a loving tribute on Instagram. The milestone marked Ella's first birthday following the death of her mom and John's late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," the Grease star wrote at the time. "Your dad adores you!"