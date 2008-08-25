The Many Loves of Elizabeth Taylor

May 12, 1959–March 6, 1964

Still reeling from Todd's death, Taylor found solace with her late husband's good friend, singer Eddie Fisher, who was married at the time to actress Debbie Reynolds. "It was distressing to open the papers day after day and see captions under my photographs referring to me as a homewrecker," she later recalled in her autobiography, maintaining that Fisher and Reynolds' marriage was already in trouble. But her relationship with Fisher dissolved when she fell in love with her Cleopatra costar, Welsh actor Richard Burton.