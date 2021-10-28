Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Are Stunning in These Rare Photos, Plus More From New Book

Robert Risko fell in love with Elizabeth Taylor for the first time when he was 10 years old and saw her in Cleopatra, he writes in the foreword of the new photo book, Forever Elizabeth. The book features set, fashion, portrait and behind-the-scenes photographs from eight renowned photographers — all of whom were captivated by the iconic actress.

"Everyone will have their favourites and there is no accounting for taste; and, as beautiful as she was, let's face it she had some tacky moments too. But even those fashion fails captivate our eyes because it wasn't just her physical beauty that we loved, it was her vulnerability," writes Risko, who also wrote the text for the book. "She was a cat. Her eyes could express all seven deadly sins in a split second and although she could be perceived as a victim, she always landed on her feet and came back more powerful. More beautiful. That's why it's hard to say which is our favourite 'Liz Look.' "

Forever Elizabeth: Iconic Photographers on a Legendary Star , published by ACC Art Books, is on sale now.