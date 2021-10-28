Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Are Stunning in These Rare Photos, Plus More From New Book
A new book of photos of the legendary star — plus her loves and her children — shines a spotlight on some rarely seen moments
Forever Elizabeth
Robert Risko fell in love with Elizabeth Taylor for the first time when he was 10 years old and saw her in Cleopatra, he writes in the foreword of the new photo book, Forever Elizabeth. The book features set, fashion, portrait and behind-the-scenes photographs from eight renowned photographers — all of whom were captivated by the iconic actress.
"Everyone will have their favourites and there is no accounting for taste; and, as beautiful as she was, let's face it she had some tacky moments too. But even those fashion fails captivate our eyes because it wasn't just her physical beauty that we loved, it was her vulnerability," writes Risko, who also wrote the text for the book. "She was a cat. Her eyes could express all seven deadly sins in a split second and although she could be perceived as a victim, she always landed on her feet and came back more powerful. More beautiful. That's why it's hard to say which is our favourite 'Liz Look.' "
Forever Elizabeth: Iconic Photographers on a Legendary Star , published by ACC Art Books, is on sale now.
London, 1963
Milton H. Greene photographed Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton one year before they married for the first time. (Taylor famously wed eight times, including exchanging vows with Burton twice.)
"Although the relationship has been scrutinised over the years, it was evident to Milton Greene that the couple was truly in love," writes Risko, "as shown by photos taken during the Becket filming of the two alongside the Thames with Big Ben in the background."
Look Magazine, 1954
Greene shot the actress with her 16-month-old son, Michael Wilding, Jr., in the MGM back lot. This and other charming images of the mother and son were taken for Look magazine's series of Hollywood mothers.
"I sit and watch him all day long when I am home because he's absolutely fascinating. I think he'll grow up to be a wonderful man – something sensational," said Taylor, according to Forever Elizabeth. Michael Wilding, Jr., was the first of two sons that Taylor had with her second husband, also named Michael Wilding. (She had four children in total.) "So far, his favourite pastimes are eating everything, opening the tops of jars and splashing about like mad in a portable pool. He says only two things: 'What's this?' and something that sounds like 'Gee'. Of course, he has never seen his father or me on the screen, and we are doing everything we can to let him have a normal private life of his own."
Paris, 1965
Douglas Kirkland's career was catapulted into the stratosphere after he took portraits of Taylor in 1961 that were published in Look magazine (one of which graces the cover of Forever Elizabeth).
"I joined Jack for the interview and sat quietly throughout. Afterwards, I approached Elizabeth and took her hand, looking deeply into those violet eyes and said, 'I'm Douglas Kirkland. I'm new at this magazine. Can you imagine what it would do for my career if you allowed me to take some photographs of you?' " Kirkland remembers asking Taylor following her much-anticipated interview with Jack Hamilton for the Look magazine feature, according to the book. (Taylor originally requested that no photos be taken.)
"She hesitated, and I held her hand tight, finally she said, 'Yes. Come tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.,' and then she added, 'I don't have to do this, you know,' " Kirkland continues, per the book. "I was in heaven and her perfume Jungle Gardenia remained on my hand for the rest of the day."
Paris, 1965
Four years later, Kirkland was again given a gift from Taylor when she agreed that he could photograph her with then-husband Richard Burton. Kirkland and Hamilton had been in Paris for several weeks, "waiting for the right moment," he recalls. The moment finally came when the men encountered the couple in the lobby of the George V hotel.
"Oh hi, how are you?" Taylor told the photographer and journalist, according to Forever Elizabeth. "She turned to Burton and said, 'Richard, let's get this over with and let the two poor bastards go home.' " Burton reluctantly agreed, Risko writes.
"Burton was grumbling about having his picture taken and Elizabeth was shushing him with her finger. He then started to whisper Shakespeare into his wife's ear," Kirkland recalls, per the book. "I remember Elizabeth Taylor saying, 'You know, I could see myself retiring from all this, the movie business, and becoming the wife of a professor at Oxford.' "
The Set of Boom!, 1967
When Gered Mankowitz got the chance to go on the set of Boom!, a film starring Burton and Taylor, he took it. But there was tension on set between the two stars and Taylor was "reserved" around him, according to the book.
"I had always imagined that working on movies would be fun and exciting but this had been mad and frustrating," Mankowitz writes in the book, "trying to deal with this type of egotistical and destructive indulgence was just too much and seeing how distraught the poor director was every day made it clear that this particular arena was not for me."
The Set of Boom!, 1967
Mankowitz continues: "When it came time for me to leave and I went to pay my respects to Elizabeth Taylor, she looked me up and down, sighed and didn't say a word."
Elizabeth Taylor with Ian McKellen, Late 1980s
Terry O'Neill's friendship with Richard Burton led to a connection with Taylor, whom he photographed multiple times. One of the last times was for Paramount Pictures' 75th anniversary party in 1987, which was attended by a range of big names like Jimmy Stewart and Gregory Peck.
"One of the assistants came to me in a bit of a panic. Apparently, Elizabeth Taylor wasn't making her way to the set for the photos and because I knew her, I was asked to see if I could go get her and bring her to the shoot," recalls O'Neill, according to the book. "I found her in her dressing room. I said, 'Come on, Elizabeth, let's go.' And she looked at me with a hint of nervousness. 'Terry, I can't go out there.' 'Why Elizabeth? We're ready for the picture.' "
He continues: "What she said next came as a surprise. She said: 'But there are so many stars out there.' I couldn't help but laugh. Here she was – Elizabeth Taylor – one of the greatest actors – ever – nervous. "I looked at her and said, 'But Elizabeth, you are the biggest star in the room.' "
