"When I saw him on the set of Cleopatra, I fell in love and I have loved him ever since," Taylor later said of Welsh actor Richard Burton, her costar in the 1963 film. The pair's lightning-hot romance became a tabloid cover story and she married him nine days after divorcing Eddie Fisher in March 1964. The Battling Burtons — as they were known for their infamous fights — tried their hand at wedded bliss twice. "For some reason, the world has always been amused by us two maniacs," Burton once said.