Elizabeth Olsen Considered Changing Last Name to Avoid Association with Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen reveals to Glamour UK what she considered changing her last name to, as well as one of the biggest pieces of career advice she got from sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen knew from a young age that the entertainment industry can be tough.

In a new cover story for Glamour UK's digital April issue, the 32-year-old WandaVision star reveals she considered using her middle name — Chase — when she became an actress, in an attempt to avoid "nepotism" that could come along with being former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's sister.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning … and I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school," Elizabeth told the magazine of her early interest in the industry.

"But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason," she continued. "I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."

While Elizabeth admitted the realization "had to do with [her] own insecurities," she remembered thinking as a child, " 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen; Ashley Olsen Ashley, Elizabeth and Mary-Kate Olsen | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Obviously, the Avengers: Endgame actress ultimately opted to go by her given surname. And her actress-turned-fashion-designer sisters have taught her a lot along the way, including one very specific piece of advice: " 'No' is a full sentence."

"The word 'No' specifically was something that I remember my sisters isolating and it becoming really empowering," Elizabeth said. "For women, it's a really empowering word. People say 'Just say no to drugs,' but truly, you can just say no whenever the hell you want! It's really a powerful thing."

As a result, she explained to Glamour UK, "I always felt like I could say 'No' in any work situation — if someone was making me feel uncomfortable — and I just feel like that's what we need."

"We don't have to follow suit if it doesn't feel right," Elizabeth added. "We need to be listening to our gut. There was a time where women were competing with one another and now we're at a time where women are holding each other up."

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Teases WandaVision "Might" Pay Homage to Mary-Kate and Ashley's Sitcom Full House

Elizabeth recently spoke about living under the shadow of her famous sisters, telling Grazia USA in February that when it came to her career, she has "always wanted to do it alone."

Still, she said there were many things that made her feel unique from Mary-Kate and Ashley — for example, her love for theater.

"My sisters didn't love being on live theater. They didn't love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous," Elizabeth explained.