Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Goes on Bloody Rampage Through Marvel Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2 Spot

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda is ready to let loose.

The latest 30-second trailer spot for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teases an "infinite number" of universes that appear to clash and intertwine.

After sharing glimpses of different Doctor Strange variants, each played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Olsen is shown as Wanda Maximoff, last seen devastated and isolated at the end of Disney+'s WandaVision. One scene finds Olsen barefoot and covered in blood as she uses her Scarlet Witch powers on an unseen subject.

The ad also shows the return of Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who were each in the 2016 standalone Doctor Strange movie.

Cumberbatch last appeared in his Avengers role in the record-breaking hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, which meshed Multiverses in the Spidey realm, mixing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of the character. Sam Raimi, who directed the early-2000s Maguire Spider-Man movies, directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking with Collider in March, Cumberbatch, 45, said starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is like being in "a big old playpen." He added, "There are broad strokes and there are subtle strokes allowed in it. I feel very fortunate to be your Doctor Strange. That's what I am. I really do. It's a great honor. There's just a lot of fun to be had."

Earlier this month, Raimi answered questions about the movie with Fandango, revealing whether he sees Wanda as more powerful than Doctor Strange.

"The movie is a journey into the Multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen's character of Wanda Maximoff. So the actors have to play that. It's a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves," he said.

Raimi added, "I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj. If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be a Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."