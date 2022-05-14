Elizabeth Olsen Thinks She's a 'Better Actor' Than Pal Danielle Haim: 'I Hope She'd Agree'

"I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it," Elizabeth Olsen said of her high school pal Danielle Haim's performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza

Elizabeth Olsen is coming clean.

When taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the Golden Globe nominee, 33, was asked if she thinks she's a "better actor" than high school pal Danielle Haim. "Yeah," she replied with a big laugh. "Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree."

Olsen was then asked about Haim's performance in the Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza.

"I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn't have to do much," Olsen said.

Her response then triggered the lie detector, although it was unclear whether she lied about liking the film or liking the Haim member's cameo. "Oh yeah, she was fine. F—, man. Sorry, Danielle. You did great. I don't know what's happening. It's so uncomfortable right now," Olsen said.

Danielle, 33, and Este Haim, 36, made a cameo alongside their sister Alana Haim, 30, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Licorice Pizza. The sisters are also known for their pop rock trio Haim.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) | Credit: Courtesy Marvel Studios

Olsen also reminisced about her high school days with Danielle, whom she once said intimidated her. "I think I still am intimidated by that person," she said.

"I think Danielle's up there. She's a very talented person and has a very cool vibe," Olsen added. "I think if I wanted to be a rockstar one day, I would want to grow up to be like her."

The actress can currently be seen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now in theaters. She previously told PEOPLE about the "amazing opportunity" to work on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

"I think because of the experience that the audience and the fans have had with WandaVision, they'll have a different perspective coming into Dr. Strange, and I'm excited for the journey they're about to see Wanda go on in this film," Olsen said.