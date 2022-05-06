Elizabeth Olsen said of sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, "I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder so I could feel like I was earning it"

Elizabeth Olsen Says Older Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley 'Spoiled' Her Growing Up: 'I Loved It'

Elizabeth Olsen is sharing the love for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar on her life and booming career, the WandaVision star, 33, shared what it was like growing up with two of Hollywood's most famous twins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she said. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."

Though she noted the 35-year-old twins' connection is impossible to match, she said their proximity in age felt like they were a trio.

"There's something that I'll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it," Elizabeth said. "I actually think it's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Elizabeth Olsen | Credit: Getty

Beyond being spoiled by her sisters growing up, Elizabeth also looked up to them, which then helped shape her own career. But unlike Mary-Kate and Ashley, who first were actors in Full House as toddlers, Elizabeth chose to wait because she "really liked school."

"I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Early on, Elizabeth dedicated herself to studying, enrolling at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts — where she took classes at the Atlantic Theater Company — and spending a semester studying abroad at the Moscow Art Theatre School.

"I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it," she said of her sisters. "That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school."

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Teases WandaVision "Might" Pay Homage to Mary-Kate and Ashley's Sitcom Full House

Looking back at her success as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say all that studying has paid off.

Elizabeth's character makes a comeback after her devastating WandaVision finale, even more hell-bent on being reunited with her kids.

"I love playing characters whose actions people disagree with," she said to Harper's Bazaar, possibly about Scarlet Witch. "In a world where we don't really care to understand other points of view, I feel like if we as an audience can have empathy for people we don't agree with, that's a good thing."

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) | Credit: Courtesy Marvel Studios

First reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped Tuesday, with The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw calling the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange a "freaky adventure" that is "handled with lightness and fun."

IGN's Amelia Emberwing praised Elizabeth's performance: "There's not a bad actor in the bunch, but Elizabeth Olsen is constantly reminding us how easily she can shift into a capital-a-Actor as Wanda Maximoff."

Justin Chang wrote for the Los Angeles Times that Elizabeth "does possibly her most impressive work since her stellar debut in the 2011 independent drama Martha Marcy May Marlene."

Elizabeth is also starring in Love and Death, an HBO series which follows the true story of Candy Montgomery, who murdered a woman with an axe and acted as though it didn't happen.