Elizabeth Olsen Says Older Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley 'Spoiled' Her Growing Up: 'I Loved It'
Elizabeth Olsen is sharing the love for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar on her life and booming career, the WandaVision star, 33, shared what it was like growing up with two of Hollywood's most famous twins.
"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she said. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."
Though she noted the 35-year-old twins' connection is impossible to match, she said their proximity in age felt like they were a trio.
"There's something that I'll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it," Elizabeth said. "I actually think it's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Hits Emmys Red Carpet in Gown Designed by Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley: "Sister Love"
Beyond being spoiled by her sisters growing up, Elizabeth also looked up to them, which then helped shape her own career. But unlike Mary-Kate and Ashley, who first were actors in Full House as toddlers, Elizabeth chose to wait because she "really liked school."
"I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it," she told Harper's Bazaar.
Early on, Elizabeth dedicated herself to studying, enrolling at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts — where she took classes at the Atlantic Theater Company — and spending a semester studying abroad at the Moscow Art Theatre School.
"I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it," she said of her sisters. "That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school."
RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Teases WandaVision "Might" Pay Homage to Mary-Kate and Ashley's Sitcom Full House
Looking back at her success as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say all that studying has paid off.
Elizabeth currently stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character. The movie is set after Doctor Strange unintentionally blended alternate universes in December 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Elizabeth's character makes a comeback after her devastating WandaVision finale, even more hell-bent on being reunited with her kids.
"I love playing characters whose actions people disagree with," she said to Harper's Bazaar, possibly about Scarlet Witch. "In a world where we don't really care to understand other points of view, I feel like if we as an audience can have empathy for people we don't agree with, that's a good thing."
RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Texted WandaVision Costar Paul Bettany "I Miss You" amid Doctor Strange 2 Press
First reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped Tuesday, with The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw calling the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange a "freaky adventure" that is "handled with lightness and fun."
IGN's Amelia Emberwing praised Elizabeth's performance: "There's not a bad actor in the bunch, but Elizabeth Olsen is constantly reminding us how easily she can shift into a capital-a-Actor as Wanda Maximoff."
Justin Chang wrote for the Los Angeles Times that Elizabeth "does possibly her most impressive work since her stellar debut in the 2011 independent drama Martha Marcy May Marlene."
Elizabeth is also starring in Love and Death, an HBO series which follows the true story of Candy Montgomery, who murdered a woman with an axe and acted as though it didn't happen.
The miniseries, which will premiere later this year, is based on the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs by Jim Atkinson. David E. Kelley is the writer and also the executive producer, alongside Nicole Kidman.