"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," the actress said in an interview with The New York Times

Elizabeth Olsen Says Her Marvel Contract Took Away Her Ability To Do the Jobs She Enjoyed

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about her experience with the Marvel cinematic universe.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 33-year-old actress said her Marvel contract has impacted her ability to perform in other films.

A rep for Marvel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," she explained to the Times. "And this is me being the most honest."

Olsen currently appears in the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $185 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to Variety.

The Marvel movie boasted the biggest opening weekend of 2022 so far after beating out the Robert Pattinson–led The Batman, which debuted at $134 million.

Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a The Scarlet Witch) in the film, said she was forced to turn down a starring role in the Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy The Lobster due to her commitment to Marvel.

"I started to feel frustrated," she told the Times. "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

Olsen earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision, which premiered in January 2021.

When asked whether she would consider appearing in a solo film based on her Marvel character, Olsen said she would, but only under certain circumstances.

"It really needs to be a good story," she told the Times. "I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view — not because you need to have a three-picture plan."