Elizabeth Olsen Says She 'Hopes' to Return to MCU but Doesn't Know: 'They Don't Tell Me Anything'

Elizabeth Olsen is just as eager for a Scarlet Witch return as fans!

The actress, 33, appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to chat about her new children's book Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, and revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she'd be down to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff.

But for now, Olsen — who last appeared as the mystical character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and co-led 2021's WandaVision alongside Paul Bettany — is just as in the dark as fans.

"I don't know [if I'm coming back]. I should come back. But I don't know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify [Marvel] into doing it or something," she joked. "I mean, that's not a good way to do anything, actually, I really take that back. No one needs to use force."

Responded Olsen when the host, 47, first asked if she'd be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate," saying later, "I would love to do more."

Fallon also asked his guest about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Olsen admitted she still hasn't seen it — but not for lack of trying, as she's "one of those people who wants to study" her work "so I can figure out how to make it better."

"I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn't want to sit through it," the actress explained. "And so I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on [the screener] and then it had the time I was watching it and I didn't want to watch it like that."

"And it was just distracting," she said of the watermarked copy, joking of her potentially selling it illegally, "Can you imagine if I did that? How do you even do that? Like, who do you even send it to? Like, how do you even record it on a computer, what do you do?"

"I'll watch the movie [eventually] … it's streaming, I've heard," she later joked.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) | Credit: Courtesy Marvel Studios

While Olsen is open to returning to the MCU, she also recently said that her Marvel contract has impacted her ability to perform in other films. (A rep for Marvel did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," she said in an interview with The New York Times published last month. "And this is me being the most honest."

Olsen said she was forced to turn down a starring role in the Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy The Lobster due to her commitment to Marvel.