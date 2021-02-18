“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” Elizabeth Olsen said

Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Was 'Very Aware' of the Weight of the Olsen Name When She First Began Acting

Elizabeth Olsen couldn't escape the weight of her twin sisters' names but she did find a way to carve out her own path.

The 32-year-old WandaVision actress graces the second digital cover for Grazia USA's New York Fashion Week's issue where she spoke about living under the shadow of her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nepotism is a thing and I'm very aware of it," Elizabeth said of being conscious of her sisters' fame and influence when she first started auditioning in Hollywood.

The actress added, "And of course, I've always wanted to do it alone."

While Elizabeth eventually did forge her own career with starring roles in The Avengers and the Disney+ series WandaVision, she admitted to always loving her older sisters' style.

In January, the actress said she always wanted the same clothes as her sisters.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Grazia USA

"Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses," she admitted. "And that is something that I never grew out of."

The actress explained that she would constantly visit secondhand stores to try and find similar clothes to her sisters, both 34.

"And so during that time, I myself was just going through every secondhand store and wearing all of, all of the things, except mine became more like Annie Hall-y," she said during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

Still, Elizabeth said there were many things that made her feel unique from her sisters, for example, her love for theater.

"My sisters didn't love being on like live theater. They didn't love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous," she explained.