Elizabeth McGovern Jokes She Taught Brad Pitt How to Kiss on a Movie Set: 'I Made Him the Man He Is'

Image zoom The Favor, Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Mcgovern

Elizabeth McGovern is revealing where Brad Pitt got his best kissing tips!

On Wednesday, the cast of Downton Abbey joined Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show for a round of “Sip It And Spill It,” a game that Clarkson explained is like a “very sophisticated version of Never Have I Ever.

Hugh Bonneville kicked off one of the rounds prompting the group to “Sip it and spill it if you’ve ever snogged Brad Pitt.”

“Snogged means kissed right?” Clarkson asked, before looking around the table to see who would reach for their cup.

McGovern coughed from across the table and took a sip of tea, grabbing Clarkson’s attention.

“What? What’s that story?” the singer questioned.

“Somebody had to,” McGovern said sarcastically.

“Yes somebody had to sacrifice,” Clarkson, 37, joked.

McGovern, 58, then revealed that she worked with Pitt on a film in the past and kissed him “as a paid job because we were on a set.”

“There are worse ways to earn a living, so I was not complaining,” she teased. “But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think.”

Clarkson chimed in, “Did you teach him how to snog well?”

“I made him the man that he is,” the actress quipped. “He’s learned everything from me!”

Pitt, 56, and McGovern starred in a 1994 rom-com together, titled The Favor.

Before he was kissing onscreen, the Fight Club actor revealed he had a “nerve-wracking” first kiss experience.

The movie star opened up about the milestone moment to W Magazine for its Best Performances issue in January, explaining that his first kiss happened when he was a very excited fourth grader.

“Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage,” said the actor, who was being recognized for his roles in Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. “She was one street over, and I ran home afterward.”

“I was pretty excited — the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it,” he added.