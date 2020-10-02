Elizabeth Hurley Says She Speaks to Ex Hugh Grant 'Quite a Lot': 'I Still Go to Him for Advice'

"He’s still my go-to person," Elizabeth Hurley tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) of her ex Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley is still close to her ex Hugh Grant.

The actress appeared on Thursday night's episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!), where she spoke about her long-lasting friendship with the actor, 60, following their split in 2000 after 13 years together.

"The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning," Hurley, 55, said. "I speak to him quite a lot."

As to what the two speak about, the actress said, "I was asking him his advice on a script I just received."

"I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we crossover with very well," she revealed.

Hurley added, "And asking advice about work, he’s still my go-to person."

On Thursday, the 55-year old actress and model wished Grant, 60, a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant," she wrote, alongside a video of the British actor dancing in a scene from the holiday comedy, Love Actually.

"A magnificent addition to the human race- even though he looks like a monkey," she added.

The former couple have continued to remain good friends over the years, despite their split in 2000.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2018, Grant opened up about his infamous affair with a prostitute during his relationship with Hurley, where he shared, "I was just an idiot. I didn’t try to say, 'I’ve got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it.'"

At the time of the 1995 incident, Hurley stayed with him through the ordeal, though the two split five years later.