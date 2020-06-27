Damian Hurley Says Fans' 'Love and Support Has Helped Greatly' After Father Steve Bing's Death

Financier and screenwriter Steve Bing, 55, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, on June 22

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian is expressing gratitude to those supporting him after the death of his father, Steve Bing.

On June 22, financier and screenwriter Bing, 55, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California. Days later, on Saturday, Damian, 18, thanked his social media followers for their "overwhelming kindness."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time," he wrote.

The model previously shared a message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote on Tuesday. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner previously confirmed to PEOPLE that a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. in a reported suicide, although a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

A day after Bing's death, ex Elizabeth shared a tribute on Instagram. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress wrote.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again," she said.

"We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," Hurley concluded.

In June 2002, a DNA test proved Bing had fathered Hurley's son. (Bing is also the father of Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.)

A judge ruled in July 2019 that Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them.

Bing wrote the script for 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and is credited as a producer on films such as Get Carter, Every Breath and was a financier on Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express. The philanthropist was also a financier for 2007’s Beowulf and Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Stone concert film Shine a Light.