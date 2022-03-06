Elizabeth Hurley and Son Mourn Her Late Ex-Fiancé, Shane Warne: 'RIP My Beloved Lionheart'

Elizabeth Hurley's former fiancé Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian Hurley, are paying their respects to Elizabeth's ex-fiancé, Shane Warne.

After his sudden passing, the English actress shared a tribute to Warne on Instagram on Saturday.

Elizabeth, 56, posted a series of throwback pictures of herself and Warne from back when the two were together in the early 2010s. Some of the snaps include images of the two sharing a kiss and sitting side-by-side at a cricket match while holding each others' hands.

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," the Royals star captioned her post.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 after he was found unresponsive in his villa on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand on Friday. His management company confirmed his death in a statement.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack," the statement read. "Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Elizabeth's son Damian, who was nine years old when the actress became engaged to the legendary Australian cricket player in 2011, also expressed his devastation after learning about Warne's death.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this," Damian, 19, wrote in his caption alongside a carousel of pictures featuring himself and Warne during their happier times. "SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family ♥️."

Elizabeth and Warne were first romantically linked in 2010 before the late athlete popped the question in 2011. The former pair announced their engagement news via Twitter as they thanked their fans. However, the two parted ways in 2013.