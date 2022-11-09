Elizabeth Hurley Shares Trailer for Her Romance 'Christmas in the Caribbean', Talks Holiday Plans

Elizabeth Hurley is navigating a unique path to happily ever after in Christmas in the Caribbean.

PEOPLE has a first look at the trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy from Screen Media, in which Hurley, 57, plays Rachel, who "gets her groove on and finds love at the beach" in the Caribbean over Christmas, taking her friends on her would-be honeymoon to the tropical locale after her fiancé leaves her at the altar.

"We're really hoping there's a lot of people out there who identify with my character in this, who isn't your classic mid-20s [woman] looking for her first real love where they're going to get married and have kids and walk into the sunset," Hurley tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She notes that while "those films are absolutely charming," Christmas in the Caribbean "isn't that, because this is someone who's been through life and it hasn't worked out for her and she really is worrying that she won't find her missing puzzle piece."

"So I think it gives hope and heart to people who are a little more mature but still want a happy ending," the actress and model says. "They still want a happily ever after."

Directed by Philippe Martinez — who also directed last year's Father Christmas Is Back, which marked Hurley's first movie in the holiday genre — Christmas in the Caribbean costars Caroline Quentin, Edoardo Costa and Nathalie Cox, the latter of whom also serves as co-writer alongside Martinez.

Asked about what it was like to film a comedy with raunchy moments led by an older female cast, Hurley tells PEOPLE, "I think it's real life."

"I think the two friends [Rachel] brings with her are both complete oddballs," she continues. "One of them's been married and is divorced and a very happy lady. And the other one is a slightly nerdy accountant, not married, not looking for marriage, not looking for kids, very happy in who she is."

"It's not three young girls panting to meet Mr. Right. It's different," Hurley adds. "And I think there's so many stories to explore when you're looking at romance and what people are looking for in their lives, and I think it's a wonderful opportunity, actually, to see it from a slightly different angle."

Hurley tells PEOPLE that although she hadn't done a Christmas film before 2021's Father Christmas Is Back, it wasn't on purpose — but she has found a joy in the genre in recent years, in part due to being isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I found myself actually really enjoying quite a few movies set around Christmas, and I hadn't really seen a lot of those before, apart from some old classics," she says. "I watched a bunch of them, from Last Christmas — which I thought was a beautiful movie, (co-)written by Emma Thompson, and I really liked it — all the way to Bad Santa with Billy Bob Thornton, which I have to say I loved."

Hurley reveals she thought about how "a lot of people do sit around their televisions during the holidays, and how nice it is to actually do something which is quite feel-good."

"And I sort of liked it," she says. "So I'm not saying I'm going to make a career of doing Christmas movies, but the two I've done, I really liked."

As for her own Christmas traditions, Hurley is looking forward to a quiet holiday at home, after being in the Caribbean filming for both this movie and another project she is currently working on.

And the English actress and mother to son Damian Hurley, 20, admits she is a bit of a "micromanager" in "directing operations" when it comes to Christmas, which is her "favorite time of year."

"My lists have been going on for six months," Hurley says. "I love it. I'm a mummy and I'm den mother for Christmas. Everyone comes to me. So yes, I do micromanage it, I'm afraid."

Christmas in the Caribbean is produced by Martinez and Alan Latham and executive produced by Karinne Behr, Lee Beasley, Jacob Katsman, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Danny Chan, David Nagelberg, Katharyn Howe and Logan Taylor.

The film opens in theaters and on demand Dec. 2.