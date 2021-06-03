Elizabeth Hurley Says She's Still Friends with Hugh Grant: 'We Went Through So Much Together'

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about her long-lasting friendship with former boyfriend Hugh Grant.

While visiting PEOPLE's In the '90s podcast, Hurley said, "I'm still extremely good friends with Hugh." Her appearance on the new podcast comes 21 years after the two split following 13 years of dating.

"You know, we went through so much together. But I've been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life," Hurley, 55, said.

"We haven't been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we're always very aware that there are other people in our lives," she said, adding, "There's partners, there's children. You can't just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are."

Hurley and Grant, 60, met in 1987 and dated for 13 years before they split in 2000. The actor is the godfather to Hurley's son, Damian.

In an October 2020 episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!), Hurley said she continues to speak to Grant nearly every day.

"The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning," she said at the time. "I speak to him quite a lot. I was asking him his advice on a script I just received."

She added, "I still go to him for advice on scripts, even though he's very happily married with five children and I'm very happy in my own life, there's still certain bits we crossover with very well."

"And asking advice about work, he's still my go-to person," she said.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2018, Grant opened up about his infamous affair with a prostitute during his relationship with Hurley, where he shared, "I was just an idiot. I didn't try to say, 'I've got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it.'"

At the time of the 1995 incident, Hurley stayed with him through the ordeal, though the two split five years later.