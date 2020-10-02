Elizabeth Hurley Says Late Ex Steve Bing Was 'a Good Man': 'I Loved Him Very Much'

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about ex Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June at the age of 55.

The actress, 55, shared how she wants Bing to be remembered in a recent interview, calling the movie producer and financier "a philanthropist at heart" whom she loved "very much."

"He was a good man. He gave to so many good causes," she told Extra. "He was a philanthropist at heart and when we were together, which was a very long time ago, more than 18 years ago, I loved him very much. So I really hope people will retain fond memories of him."

Bing is the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian, although he initially contested her paternity claims.

The screenwriter, who often contributed money to political causes, gave at least $10 million to Clinton’s foundation and reportedly paid for the plane used by the former president to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Image zoom Steve Bing and Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth Hurley Instagram

Earlier this year, Hurley spoke about Bing in a heartfelt tribute to her ex in the wake of his death.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the Bedazzled star wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the pair throughout the years. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."

At the time, Damian also shared a message about his father's death on social media.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," the teen wrote on his Instagram. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Bing was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, on June 22. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined that he died from multiple blunt trauma by suicide with the location of his death listed as his residence.