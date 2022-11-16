Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Love to Work with' Brendan Fraser Again: 'One of My Favorite Costars'

Bedazzled 2?

Elizabeth Hurley, who starred in Bedazzled with Brendan Fraser over 20 years ago, tells PEOPLE in a conversation surrounding her upcoming holiday rom-com Christmas in the Caribbean that she would be honored to work alongside Fraser once more.

"I would love to work with Brendan again. He was one of my favorite costars," says the actress, 57, who recently reunited with Fraser, 53, during a London screening of his film The Whale.

Directed by the late Harold Ramis, Bedazzled came as a remake of a 1967 film of the same name. The movie features Fraser as a man who signs his soul over to the devil (Hurley) in exchange for seven wishes.

Of their time together on the 2000 comedy, Hurley says, "Brendan and I got on so fantastically when we shot Bedazzled and then didn't speak. We didn't speak at all until I got invited to this screening of The Whale. And I was so excited that I'd see Brendan again."

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in Bedazzled (2000). Francois Duhamel/20th Century Fox/Ocean/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hurley also has nothing but praise to bestow upon her former costar for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which Fraser plays a 600-lb. reclusive writing instructor who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Fraser has already collected numerous accolades for the role, including the Tribute Award at September's Toronto International Film Festival gala.

"I just was so bowled over by how fabulous he is in this movie," Hurley tells PEOPLE, adding that she's also a "big fan" of "fabulous director" Aronofsky, 53. "And Brendan is one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet and I'm just so happy for him that he's just had this opportunity to shine again."

"And it was wonderful meeting up with him. It's been 20 years since I tortured him in Bedazzled," she jokes of Fraser. "I loved [The Whale] and I love him."

Hurley also touched on whether she'd be open to working again with former boyfriend Hugh Grant, whom she told PEOPLE last year she was "still extremely good friends with."

Though they met on the 1988 Spanish film Rowing with the Wind and she has produced projects he has starred in, including 1999's Mickey Blue Eyes, the Father Christmas Is Back star says she has "no idea" if she and Grant, 62, will ever appear onscreen together in the future.

"He's still a very good friend and he's my son's godfather and I'm godmother to his eldest daughter, so we're still very close as families," says the actress, who's mom to 20-year-old Damian Hurley.

Hurley adds, "Who knows what the future will bring as far as work goes?"

Christmas in the Caribbean opens in theaters and on demand Dec. 2, while The Whale premieres in theaters Dec. 9.