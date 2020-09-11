The former couple continue to remain good friends despite their split in 2000

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Funny Video of Ex Hugh Grant Dancing for His 60th Birthday

Elizabeth Hurley is sending some birthday love Hugh Grant's way — even if it's a couple of days late.

On Thursday, the 55-year old actress sent Grant, 60, a birthday message after his birthday on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting that the message came belatedly "because it took me two days to work out how to screen record," Hurley wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant," alongside a video of the British actor dancing in a scene from the holiday comedy, Love Actually.

"A magnificent addition to the human race- even though he looks like a monkey," she added. " you forever xxxx."

The former couple has continued to remain good friends over the years, despite their split in 2000.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2018, Grant opened up about his infamous affair with a prostitute during his relationship with Hurley, where he shared, "I was just an idiot. I didn’t try to say, 'I’ve got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it.'"

At the time of the 1995 incident, Hurley stayed with him through the ordeal, though the two split five years later.

"We’re like brother and sister," Grant added of his relationship with his ex. "I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding."

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Saddened Beyond Belief' Over Death of Ex Steve Bing: 'It Is a Terrible End'

"I love him, but he’s very annoying," Hurley told Cohen. "My friends used to call him Grumpelstiltskin. He is grumpy."