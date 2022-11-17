Elizabeth Hurley Wants to Do Another 'Austin Powers' Movie — Just in 'Slightly Different Costumes'

"It would be wonderful to do something with him again," Elizabeth Hurley tells PEOPLE of her "genius" Austin Powers costar

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 03:56 PM
AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, from left: Elizabeth Hurley, Mike Myers, 1997
Elizabeth Hurley and Mike Myers in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). Photo: New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Paging Ms. Kensington!

In a recent interview surrounding her upcoming movie Christmas in the Caribbean, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley told PEOPLE she'd "of course" be down for reprising her role as Vanessa Kensington from 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, should the opportunity arise.

That is, as long as it involves franchise star Mike Myers, whom Hurley, 57, says "goes down as one of my very favorite costars."

"A brilliant man, fabulously kind and gentle and of course one of the best comedians on Earth," she praises Myers, 59.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, from left: Elizabeth Hurley, Mike Myers (twice), Elizabeth Hurley, 1997
Elizabeth Hurley and Mike Myers in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

But, Hurley adds, her wardrobe might need some updating. "I'm not sure I'd fit in my costumes again," she says, joking that she'd have to do the film "in slightly different costumes."

At the end of the day, though, "Mike is a genius," she tells PEOPLE. "It would be wonderful to do something with him again."

Myers played various characters in the spy spoof film series, including the titular Austin "Danger" Powers and Powers' main nemesis Dr. Evil.

Back in May, he told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle that he "would love to do" a fourth movie in the hit comedy franchise that also included Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

He teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Mike Myers Took a Six-Year Break From Hollywood: "I Have Three Beautiful Kids"

Hurley is not one to shy away from an iconic fashion moment, having shown off her figure this past summer in a pink sparkly Versace dress with all-around cut-outs held together with mini gold chains, shortly after celebrating her 57th birthday.

Asked by PEOPLE about her secret to keeping fit, the actress says, "Sadly, it's what we all know: Don't eat too much, and keep active. I mean, there isn't really a secret."

"It's challenging for all of us in this day and age, I think, to find the time for any kind of self-care," Hurley continues. "And for me, self-care includes eating properly, eating healthily, avoiding junk food, avoiding processed food whenever possible. That's not always possible because so many of us work on the run. I do, certainly."

And the Bedazzled actress recognizes that women are often seen as "the carers of the world, so very often we don't care for ourselves."

"But we won't be around to care for other people if we don't look after our own health," she adds. "So I think it's really important that sometimes we do what, for women, we sometimes feel is being selfish, which is actually to look after ourselves and our health so that we can be there for everyone else."

Christmas in the Caribbean is in theaters and on demand Dec. 2.

Related Articles
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Peter Billingsley Rollout
Why Peter Billingsley Waited Nearly 40 Years to Make 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Taylor Lautner wedding
All the Details on Taylor Lautner's 'Romantic' Wedding to Taylor Dome: 'I Married My Best Friend'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
John Leguizamo Calls 'Unfortunate' Casting of Chris Pratt in 'Super Mario Bros.' 'Backwards'
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Love to Work with' Brendan Fraser Again: 'One of My Favorite Costars'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'
"Call Me By Your Name" Film - 2017
'Call Me by Your Name' Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Calls 'Dune' Costar Zendaya His 'Sister,' Says She Has Expanded Role in Sequel
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look well on their way to rekindling their romance, as they are pictured gazing and smiling at each other during a morning walk in New York City, USA
Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Linda Cardellini Talks Christina Applegate's MS Diagnosis and Their Show 'Dead to Me' 's 'Emotional' End
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - A beaming BRAD PITT is seen arriving with Paul Wesley's ex, Ines de Ramon to the Bono concert on Sunday night. The actor was seen looking very at smitten with the much younger, Ines as he was seen holding her arms and pulling her close at one point and she was spotted extending her hand across his middle. The actor arrived together with Ines and introduced her to pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo as they arrived at the arena. Since his split from Angelina Jolie in 20916 the Bullet Train train has been linked to MIT professor, Neri Oxman as well as German model Nicole Potualski in 2020 and most recently Emily Ratajkowski at the end of the summer. Oxman later denied ever having dated the actor. Pitt was spotted with Potualski at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival party for Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, but were later reportedly only casually seeing each other for a brief period. While reports in late September claimed Pitt and Ratajskowski were spending a lot of time together after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, she was later seen in a passionate ziplock with a new man by mid October and most recently the model was reportedly spotted holding hands in Brooklyn with Pete Davidson. Shot on 11/13/22. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt Spotted with Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert Outing with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Winston Duke Says There's 'No Way They'll Never Remake Black Panther' in the Future
Winston Duke Says There's 'No Way They'll Never Remake' 'Black Panther' in the Future
Liam Hemsworth Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Step Out for Premiere of 'Poker Face' in Sydney
Emily Blunt Says She's 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
Emily Blunt Is 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
chris evans, chris hemsworth, robert downey jr.
Chris Hemsworth Reveals How 'Avengers' Costars Teased Chris Evans About His Sexiest Man Alive Cover