Elizabeth Hurley Wants to Do Another 'Austin Powers' Movie — Just in 'Slightly Different Costumes'

Paging Ms. Kensington!

In a recent interview surrounding her upcoming movie Christmas in the Caribbean, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley told PEOPLE she'd "of course" be down for reprising her role as Vanessa Kensington from 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, should the opportunity arise.

That is, as long as it involves franchise star Mike Myers, whom Hurley, 57, says "goes down as one of my very favorite costars."

"A brilliant man, fabulously kind and gentle and of course one of the best comedians on Earth," she praises Myers, 59.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Elizabeth Hurley and Mike Myers in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

But, Hurley adds, her wardrobe might need some updating. "I'm not sure I'd fit in my costumes again," she says, joking that she'd have to do the film "in slightly different costumes."

At the end of the day, though, "Mike is a genius," she tells PEOPLE. "It would be wonderful to do something with him again."

Myers played various characters in the spy spoof film series, including the titular Austin "Danger" Powers and Powers' main nemesis Dr. Evil.

Back in May, he told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle that he "would love to do" a fourth movie in the hit comedy franchise that also included Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

He teased, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Mike Myers Took a Six-Year Break From Hollywood: "I Have Three Beautiful Kids"

Hurley is not one to shy away from an iconic fashion moment, having shown off her figure this past summer in a pink sparkly Versace dress with all-around cut-outs held together with mini gold chains, shortly after celebrating her 57th birthday.

Asked by PEOPLE about her secret to keeping fit, the actress says, "Sadly, it's what we all know: Don't eat too much, and keep active. I mean, there isn't really a secret."

"It's challenging for all of us in this day and age, I think, to find the time for any kind of self-care," Hurley continues. "And for me, self-care includes eating properly, eating healthily, avoiding junk food, avoiding processed food whenever possible. That's not always possible because so many of us work on the run. I do, certainly."

And the Bedazzled actress recognizes that women are often seen as "the carers of the world, so very often we don't care for ourselves."

"But we won't be around to care for other people if we don't look after our own health," she adds. "So I think it's really important that sometimes we do what, for women, we sometimes feel is being selfish, which is actually to look after ourselves and our health so that we can be there for everyone else."

Christmas in the Caribbean is in theaters and on demand Dec. 2.