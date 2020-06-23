"Although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," wrote Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Saddened Beyond Belief' Over Death of Ex Steve Bing: 'It Is a Terrible End'

Elizabeth Hurley is mourning the loss of her ex.

On Monday, financier and screenwriter Steve Bing, 55, was found dead at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California, multiple outlets reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. in a reported suicide, although a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased is pending.

Bing was named the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian, although he contested her paternity claims at the time.

In a heartfelt tribute to her ex on Instagram, Hurley, 55, shared a gallery of sweet photos of herself smiling alongside Bing.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the Bedazzled actress wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."

Damian also shared a message about his father's death on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," the teen wrote. "I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends "

Former President Bill Clinton also shared kind words about Bing, writing on Twitter that the Kangaroo Jack screenwriter "had a big heart."

"I loved Steve Bing very much," tweeted Clinton, 73. "He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."

In June 2002, a DNA test proved Bing had fathered Hurley’s son. He is also the father of Kira Bonder, who he had with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

A judge ruled in July 2019 Damian and Kira were both entitled to receive a sizable fortune from their grandfather Dr. Peter Bing’s trust after a trustee from his estate filed court papers seeking to exclude them.