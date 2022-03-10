Elizabeth Hurley Honors Late Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne's Daughters with Tribute: 'Your Daddy Loved You'

Elizabeth Hurley shared a sweet message for Summer and Brooke Warne, dedicating International Women's Day to them after the death of their dad, Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley is honoring the daughters of her late ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, after the star cricket player was found dead at age 52 on Friday.

Hurley, who dated and was engaged to Shane in the early 2010s, posted multiple photos to Instagram featuring his two daughters to mark International Women's Day on Tuesday.

In the first photo, Hurley smiles beside a young Summer Warne, while in the second, she and Shane stand on either side of Brooke, his other daughter. The third photo in Hurley's post shows her leaning into Brooke's shoulder while the two grin for the camera.

"I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne," wrote the actress, 56. "I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together."

Hurley concluded, "Your daddy loved you with all his heart ❤️❤️."

Shane died of a suspected heart attack last week. He was found unresponsive in his villa on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand on Friday. His company, 708 Gin, confirmed his death in a statement posted to Instagram.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March," the company stated. "Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

They continued, "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course. Thank you for your overwhelming love and support. #ShaneWarne"

Along with his two daughters, Shane also shared son Jackson Warne with ex Simone Callahan.

Both of Shane's daughters posted tributes to their dad on Instagram following the news of his death. Summer posted a series of photos and videos to her account Monday showing moments with her dad, writing in the caption that she had "no words" after his death.

"It feels like i'm dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you're okay. This can't be real life. There's no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth," she wrote.

Summer also reflected on their last moments together, sharing that shortly before Shane's death, the two of them had been listening to music, dancing and laughing.

She wrote, "Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad ❤️ I'd do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time ❤️."

Summer wrote that she took time with her dad "for granted" and said she'd "do anything to have more time" with him, adding, "You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again ❤️."

Brooke, who posted her tribute Thursday, shared a black-and-white throwback of herself and her father, writing in the caption that her heart was broken.

"This doesn't feel real and doesn't make sense that you are not here with us anymore," she began. "It doesn't feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel, I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other."