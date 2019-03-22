Everything to Know About the Elizabeth Holmes Movie Starring Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos CEO

Elizabeth Holmes jolted into the spotlight in 2015 when Forbes named the Theranos CEO and founder the world’s youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire. Then it all came falling down when her allegedly revolutionary blood testing tool, once valued at $9 million, faced fraud claims, leaving Holmes with a net worth of zero.

HBO’s new documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, inspired by John Carreyrou’s Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, explores Holmes’ quick rise and fall — and it won’t be the only movie to capture the 35-year-old’s journey from Silicon Valley genius to a fallen startup CEO indicted on wire fraud charges.

Carreyrou — who wrote and reported the Wall Street Journal story that helped break open the Theranos scam — will write a movie treatment of his book. Here’s what’s out there about the film so far.

HBO

Jennifer Lawrence will star as Holmes

The 28-year-old Oscar winner, who was the highest paid actress during the years Theranos’s public interest peaked, has been selective about her recent projects and only has two upcoming films announced at this time, one of them being the Bad Blood movie adaptation that Lawrence signed on to in 2016.

Vice and The Big Short’s Adam McKay will direct

No stranger to stories marred by national scandal, the Oscar-winning director and former Saturday Night Live head writer will tackle the tale of Holmes and her now-defunct company. “I can’t wait to get into that story,” McKay, 50, told Vanity Fair in 2017.

Carreyrou will co-write with The Shape of Water writer Vanessa Taylor

Taylor signed on to write in May 2018, just months after The Shape of Water earned her an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and won best picture. Taylor has also written and produced episodes of Game of Thrones, Alias and Everwood.

Legendary Pictures studio reportedly paid $3 million to land the film

Deadline reported the number in June 2016, adding that the budget will likely fall in the $40 million-$50 million range.

Bad Blood doesn’t have a release date yet

Though it’s been in the works since 2016 and gained Oscar buzz from the start due to Lawrence and McKay’s involvement, fans of the Theranos and Holmes story will have to stick re-watch The Inventor and give ABC Radio’s The Dropout podcast another listen until Bad Blood hits the big screen.