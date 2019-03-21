Elizabeth Holmes Didn't Have a 'Low Voice' When She Was a Student, Claims Stanford Professor

Elizabeth Holmes’ integrity is being called into question with HBO’s documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley and ABC Radio’s podcast The Drop Out detailing the former CEO’s fall from grace.

What’s also being scrutinized? Her deep baritone voice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the fall of 2014, the Theranos CEO was named one of Forbes’s richest women in America and her start-up company valued at $9 billion. Around 20 months later Holmes’ net worth was estimated at $0 and she was charged with an “elaborate years-long” fraud having duped millions.

Now she’s also being accused of another alleged lie. Her voice was explored in both the HBO film and ABC Radio’s podcast.

RELATED: Meet The Inventor Elizabeth Holmes: The Woman Accused of Scamming Silicon Valley for $9 Billion

The podcast explores Holmes’ life in 8 episodes, and digs into the mystery surrounding her attention-catching voice when Stanford professor Dr. Phyllis Gardner recalls their first meeting while Holmes was still a student.

“When she came to me she didn’t have a low voice,” Gardner said on the podcast. “When I next saw her again was at the Harvard Medical School board meeting where she was being introduced. She says with this low voice and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ It was quite off.”

WATCH: Former Fyre Festival Social Promoter Reveals the Moment He Realized ‘There’s No Way’ It’s Happening

Former Theranos employee Ana Arriola, who Holmes personally poached from Apple, claimed on the podcast she witnessed Holmes reveal her real voice after a few drinks.

“It was maybe at one of the company parties, and maybe she had too much to drink or what not, but she fell out of character and exposed that that was not necessarily her true voice,” Arriola said. “Maybe she needed to be more convincing to project a persona within a room among male [venture capitalists], I’m not really quite sure.”

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley is available on HBO.