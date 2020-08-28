Elizabeth Chambers Wishes Estranged Husband Armie Hammer a Happy Birthday: 'You Are Loved'

Elizabeth Chambers wished her ex Armie Hammer a happy birthday a little over a month after filing for divorce

Elizabeth Chambers is wishing Armie Hammer a happy birthday!

The mother of two, 38, shared a sweet family photo on her Instagram Stories on the actor's 34th birthday on Friday. The photo shows Hammer blowing out birthday candles on a cake with the former pair's daughter, Harper, 5, sitting on his lap.

Hammer and Chambers also share a 3-year-old son, Ford.

"Happy 34th Birthday @armiehammer," Chambers wrote in the post. "You are loved."

The birthday post comes over one month after Chambers filed for divorce from the Call Me By Your Name star.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the journalist and entrepreneur cited irreconcilable differences in her petition for divorce.

Chambers noted in the filing that their date of separation was July 6, just four days before they confirmed their separation in respective social media posts. The two married in May 2010.

She has asked the court to grant her primary physical custody of the children, along with joint legal custody for herself and Hammer.

Among other requests, the mother of two also asked for spousal support.

The former couple shared news of their split in identical statements shared on their Instagram accounts, writing, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents."