Elizabeth Chambers Says She 'Always Will' Support Armie Hammer in His Recovery Journey

Elizabeth Chambers is supporting her ex-husband Armie Hammer through his recovery process amid their divorce.

In a feature interview with Elle magazine published Wednesday, Chambers, 40, said she "always will" support Hammer, 36, days after the Call Me By Your Name actor broke his silence regarding sexual abuse allegations that tarnished his career.

"All I've ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that," Chambers — who filed for divorce in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences — told the outlet.

"He's really present when he's with the kids, and that's all I can hope for," she added. "All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That's always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chambers — who is dating a new boyfriend, described as a 26-year-old physical therapist by Elle — asserted that she is separating herself from allegations of sexual assault leveled against Hammer in recent years.

Amy Harrity

"The last thing I ever want to do is let someone else's actions, which have nothing to do with me, make me angry," she told the outlet. "It's not going to help me, and it's not going to help anyone around me."

Chambers also spoke for the need to "hold people accountable for their actions" while discussing Hammer. The outlet states that Chambers lives "full-time" in the Cayman Islands with her and Hammer's two children as the exes navigate co-parenting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life," she told Elle. "You're building something, right? You're weaving a beautiful tapestry, and the last thing you want is for a knife to come and rip the tapestry in half."

Hammer, for his part, told his side of the story in an interview with Air Mail published last Friday, in which he responded to sexual misconduct allegations against him and denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive toward ex-partners.

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer Reveals He Was Sexually Abused, Contemplated Suicide in First Interview Since Scandal

The Social Network actor also opened up for the first about how he was sexually abused as a teenager and how he had suicidal thoughts following the sexual abuse allegations scandal in February 2021.

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on. And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated," Hammer said in the piece, which said the actor entered rehab for drug and alcohol abuse at the end of May 2021.