Elizabeth Chambers Sages Her Home After Addressing Armie Hammer Scandal: 'How Much Sage Is Too Much?'

Elizabeth Chambers is ridding her home of any negative energy.

The day after addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer for the first time, Chambers, 38, shared a since-expired video on her Instagram Story Tuesday of sage burning in her home office, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"How much sage is too much sage? Asking for a friend, obv," Chambers reportedly wrote on the video.

Chambers' post comes after she said on Instagram Monday that she's focused on her children — daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4 — amid the controversy regarding Hammer's alleged leaked online messages.

In recent months, multiple women have come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging that the actor, 34, was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships. The messages, which have not been verified by PEOPLE, included violent fantasies — including cannibalism — that were allegedly from Hammer.

Chambers addressed the controversy in an Instagram post featuring a shot of a scenic beach sunset on Monday, writing, "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

In a January 22 statement, Hammer's lawyer addressed Lorenze's claims to Page Six, saying "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

Chambers and Hammer tied the knot in May 2010 and announced their split last July after 13 years together and 9 years of marriage.

Announcing the split in joint posts on Instagram last year, the pair said, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

They added that "our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Last week, Chambers commented on a report that Hammer's Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and costar Timothée Chalamet are teaming up again for a new film that has cannibalism themes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie follows the story of a woman who is "on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her."

"No. Words." Chambers commented on Just Jared's post, which was captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.