Elizabeth Chambers Rep Responds After Armie Hammer Accuser Slams 'Healing' Comments: She Was 'Sensitive'

A woman who accused Elizabeth Chambers' estranged husband Armie Hammer of rape shared messages on Instagram that Chambers allegedly sent to her about coming forward with allegations

Published on September 22, 2022

Elizabeth Chambers is responding after one of the women who accused her estranged husband Armie Hammer of rape slammed her recent interview about being in a "really great place" with him.

In an E! News cover story published Wednesday, Chambers, 40, spoke about co-parenting with Hammer, 36, after filing for divorce in July 2020 (their divorce is not yet finalized) and how she is being supportive while he is "focused on his healing."

One of the women, known only as Effie, who came forward with allegations about Hammer — sparking an LAPD investigation into her claim that he raped her, which he denied — reacted to the interview on her Instagram Story. Effie shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent to her by Chambers seemingly encouraging Effie to go public with her allegations.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, a rep for Chambers says, "Given the extent and nature of allegations that were made, Elizabeth sought to determine the veracity of those allegations. She was very sensitive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remains her priority."

Elizabeth Chambers
Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

In one message, Chambers seemingly told Effie to "stay focused" on "getting the stories on record. Not just the internet." After Chambers allegedly asked Effie if she had hired a lawyer, Effie replied, "I'm feeling a tad bit suicidal and don't have time for this [right now] sorry."

Chambers appeared to tell Effie, "I really need custody of my precious children," and asked her to file a declaration, vowing that it will be kept private. "I don't want to pressure you, but your insight is much more in depth than the others we have," another message, said to be from Chambers, read.

Effie concluded her Instagram Story postings by writing: "Just some things to keep in mind before anyone else keeps wishing rapists 'healing.' "

Elizabeth Chambers; Armie Hammer
Elizabeth Chambers; Armie Hammer. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Effie, whose social media account first anonymously shared allegations against Hammer, accused him of sexual assault in a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017. The then-24-year-old appeared in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred.

Effie, who chose to keep her legal name private during the conference, further accused Hammer of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their on-and-off four-year relationship. Hammer was married to Chambers at the time of the alleged affair.

Chambers shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5, with Hammer.

She told E! News in the recent interview, "We're committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."

"On The Basis Of Sex" Washington DC Screening
Shannon Finney/Getty

"Armie has been focused on his healing," she added. "There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There's a reason on the plane they say, 'Secure your own mask before helping others.' He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids'] masks are on, so right now it's really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them."

Chambers said she is "here to support that process" as Hammer works on himself since it's "going to make him the best father, the best person he can be."

"Time does heal, but time alone doesn't heal," she added. "You need to work through it. People are flawed. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me the whole time it has been about, 'These are my boundaries. If you can meet them, then we can take the next step.' That's with everyone in my life, but also with myself."

She also told the outlet she considers herself a feminist and she "stand[s] in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

