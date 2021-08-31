Elizabeth Chambers Is Dating Again amid Split from Estranged Husband Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers is beginning to date again over a year after she and estranged husband Armie Hammer split, a source tells PEOPLE.

Chambers, 39, first filed for divorce from Hammer, 35, in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship, which he categorically denied.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The source says that months after the rape allegation, Chambers has moved on from Hammer and doesn't mention her ex to her circle of friends. She is currently dating after splitting from her estranged husband last year, says the insider.

Chambers previously told her Instagram followers in May that she was "Focusing on healing, my babes and work," after Hammer was accused of sexual assault. She added, "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]."

Elizabeth Chambers Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The former couple shares two children: daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

Hammer was most recently linked to a dental hygienist in the Cayman Islands, where Chambers lives with the couple's children. A source told PEOPLE the Call Me By Your Name actor and the woman had been dating since earlier this year.

In March, a 24-year-old woman who gave her name only as "Effie" accused Hammer of raping her in 2017. Effie, who runs the Instagram account House of Effie, appeared alongside attorney Gloria Allred during a press conference, during which she said Hammer violently abused her for four hours in Los Angeles.

Effie said she and Hammer had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for four years. She accused the actor of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their relationship, and said she feared for her life during the 2017 incident.

"During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me," she said. "I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being."

Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler denied Effie's rape allegation in a statement previously provided to PEOPLE, describing her relationship with Hammer as "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Effie has not brought any legal action against him, nor has he been legally charged.

Armie Hammer Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Effie first came forward with her allegations against Hammer in March. Weeks before, Chambers posted a statement on Instagram addressing previous abuse allegations against her estranged husband.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," Chambers continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.