Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Has a 'Torn Knee' After Fleeing Concert Over a False Shooting Alarm

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer is recovering from a leg injury after living through some scary moments at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Chambers Hammer, 36, attended the annual concert in Central Park on Saturday when she suddenly found herself in the middle of a false shooting alarm. The former TV host, who is married to actor Armie Hammer, 32, ran away from the noises and injured herself in the process while hurdling over barricades, according to her Instagram stories.

“Torn knee situation and scariest moment of my life,” Chambers wrote on one picture showing a large bag of ice on her left knee. “What’s being reported is the opposite of what [happened]. We all heard gunshots, it was the most insane stampede, people were trampled, screaming, crying, running for their lives.”

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Elizabeth Chambers Hammer/Instagram

The popping sound turned out to be attendees stepping on popping bottles, according to Global Citizen founder Hugh Evans. Videos of the crowd show people screaming and running in a near-stampede to get away from the noise.

WATCH: Armie Hammer on How His Daughter is Getting Along With His New Baby Boy; ‘They Just Cuddle and She Loves Being With Him’

Chambers Hammer later posted stories from the aftermath, including a trip to the hospital where she had to get an MRI. In the end, the former journalist wound up in a cast and crutches, which she showed off in her story.

“Hurdling barricades. Officially not my strong suit,” she wrote alongside the image of her standing with crutches.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Elizabeth Chambers Hammer/Instagram

The Global Citizen Festival takes place every year in Central Park. This year, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes headlined the concert and dozens of other celebrities made an appearance. Global Citizen works to eradicate poverty and world hunger.