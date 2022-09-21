Elizabeth Chambers in 'Really Great Place' with Armie Hammer amid Divorce: 'We Talk All the Time'

Elizabeth Chambers is opening up about her divorce from Armie Hammer and navigating the disturbing allegations made against him.

The television personality and BIRD Bakery founder, 40, gets candid in a new E! News cover story, revealing that she is still in constant contact with Hammer, 36, and that their divorce is not yet finalized.

"We are in a really great place. We talk all the time," said Chambers, who shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5, with the Call Me By Your Name actor. "We're committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."

"Armie has been focused on his healing," she added. "There's the oxygen mask theory: You can't really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There's a reason on the plane they say, 'Secure your own mask before helping others.' He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids'] masks are on, so right now it's really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them."

Chambers said she is "here to support that process" as Hammer works on himself since it's "going to make him the best father, the best person he can be."

"At the end of the day, that's the goal. We're in constant communication and all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children," she said. "Obviously he processes everything else that he's dealing with personally — and that's his own journey now."

In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

A lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair: "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

Chambers told E! News, "I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time."

"Time does heal, but time alone doesn't heal," she added. "You need to work through it. People are flawed. People make horrible mistakes. People change, by the way. For me the whole time it has been about, 'These are my boundaries. If you can meet them, then we can take the next step.' That's with everyone in my life, but also with myself."