Elizabeth Chambers Files for Divorce from Armie Hammer, Cites Irreconcilable Differences

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer has filed for divorce from Armie Hammer after 10 years of marriage.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE, the journalist and entrepreneur, 37, cited irreconcilable differences in her petition for divorce, which was filed on Friday.

Elizabeth, who married Armie in May 2010, noted their date of separation as July 6, just four days before they confirmed their separation in respective social media posts.

The former couple share two children together, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3. Elizabeth has asked the court to grant her primary physical custody of the children, along with joint legal custody for her and Armie.

Among other requests, Elizabeth also asked for spousal support.

Armie and Elizabeth shared news of their split in identical statements shared on their Instagram accounts, writing, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents."

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the statement continued, "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

A source told PEOPLE last week, "They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them."

In recent months, the family had been self-quarantining in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic — which wasn’t something they had initially planned on doing.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc,” Elizabeth explained in April. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”