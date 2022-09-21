Elizabeth Chambers Admits She Watched Armie Hammer Doc 'House of Hammer' : It 'Was Very Painful'

Elizabeth Chambers has seen House of Hammer, the discovery+ docuseries about her ex-husband, Armie Hammer.

In a new E! News cover story, the 40-year-old television personality and BIRD Bakery founder said that she did not plan on watching it at first, but that she ended up viewing the three-part series along with her "support system," after dropping her and Hammer's two children off at school one day recently.

"It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful," Chambers recalled of watching it. "But at the same time it exists and I think we need to take this moment to listen and to learn … and that's all we can do."

As for the explicit details and allegations made against Hammer, 36, in the show, in which he can be heard describing a sexual fantasy involving rope bondage in the opening minutes, Chambers admitted that she was surprised.

"I definitely was surprised but I think that's to be expected," she said. "It didn't feel great especially when you feel like you have done that work but the moral of the story is the work is never done."

Chambers also confirmed that she was asked to share her side of her relationship with Hammer in the series, but declined to participate.

"I consider myself a feminist and at the end of the day I also stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope that they find that healing as well," she said. "There is always hope for anybody no matter what they're going through."

Chambers also told the outlet that she is still in constant contact with Hammer, and that their divorce is not yet finalized.

"We are in a really great place. We talk all the time," said Chambers, who shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5, with the Call Me By Your Name actor. "We're committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."

In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, citing irreconcilable differences. Months later, the actor became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he denied.

A lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair: "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

The series tracks the rape allegations against Hammer as well as "years of deceit at the hands of his great-grandfather," according to a discovery+ synopsis of the series.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," Discovery+ President of Crime and Investigative Content Jason Sarlanis said in a statement about the series. "With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever."

House of Hammer is now streaming on discovery+.