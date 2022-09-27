Elizabeth Banks Wishes Her 2019 'Charlie's Angels' Movie Wasn't Marketed as 'Just for Girls'

"There was a story around Charlie's Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie," she said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 12:54 PM
Elizabeth Banks 'Charlie's Angels' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2019 Wearing David Koma Same Outfit as catwalk model *10411739ar and Hana Cross
Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks took issue with how her action movie was marketed.

Banks wrote, directed, produced and starred in 2019's Charlie's Angels reboot, which featured Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the lead trio. The movie underperformed at the box office at the time, and when asked about that in an interview with The New York Times this week, she said that the marketing campaigns didn't align with her vision.

She prefaced her comments by saying it's a "long conversation that I don't know that I want to get into" since it might get her "in trouble."

"Let me say I'm proud of the movie," said Banks. "I loved Kristen Stewart being funny and light. I loved introducing Ella Balinska to the world. I loved working with Patrick Stewart. It was an incredible experience. It was very stressful, partly because when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story around Charlie's Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie."

"I would've liked to have made Mission: Impossible, but women aren't directing Mission: Impossible," she continued. "I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I'm a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood."

CHARLIE'S ANGELS, from left: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, 2019.
Merie Weismiller Wallace/Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Banks added, "I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn't make it just for girls. There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Banks explained the tricky situation of being one of "very few female directors in Hollywood" in a "male-dominated world."

"That's what I'm up against, but I can't solve it and I don't really want to analyze it. It's not interesting to me," she said. "It puts me, frankly, in a position where the studio head is going to read it in The New York Times and be like, 'Wow, that Liz Banks has got a lot to say.' I don't need that added pressure. I truly feel that it's dangerous to talk about these things now."

Banks previously directed 2015's Pitch Perfect 2, and her next film as director is 2023's Cocaine Bear. She also revealed in her interview that she was once told "to my face" by a "big producer of big action movies" with "a lot of power in our industry" that she "couldn't direct action, that male actors were not going to follow me."

"He was flummoxed at the idea that a woman would be able to lead the Rock on a CGI screen, I guess?" she said.

Back in November 2019, Banks addressed Charlie's Angels' box office performance in a tweet, joking, "Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."

Related Articles
Sam Mendes
'Skyfall' Director Says Next Bond Movie Should Be Directed By a Woman: 'It Would Be Wonderful'
Kevin Smith, Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith Says His 1999 Movie 'Dogma' Is in 'Limbo' Because Harvey Weinstein Is 'Holding It Hostage'
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882687s) Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis Blue Crush - 2002 Director: John Stockwell Universal USA Scene Still Drama; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1642488a) The Fast And The Furious, Matt Shulze, Michelle Rodriguez, Chad Lindberg, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune Film and Television
''Blue Crush' ' Was Almost a Very Different Movie, the Film's Screenwriter Reveals on its 20th Anniversary
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
helen mirren
Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos
Lena Dunham, Jon Bernthal
Lena Dunham Jokes Costar Jon Bernthal Should Teach a Class on 'How to Be a Man in a Sex Scene'
Everything Everywhere All At Once
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Becomes First A24 Film to Make $100 Million at Worldwide Box Office
Andrea Bartz
'We Were Never Here' Author on Movie Adaptation and Real-Life Trip That Inspired Deadly Thriller
Bestselling author E.L. James (l) and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Fifty Shades of Grey' during the 65th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 11 February 2015. The movie is presented out of competition at the Berlinale, which runs from 05 to 15 February 2015.
Dakota Johnson Says '50 Shades' Movies Became 'Crazy' Due to Author's Demands: 'It Was Always a Battle'
Juliette Binoche, Steven Spielberg
Juliette Binoche Thinks Steven Spielberg Is 'More of a Men's Director': His 'Films Lack Women'
Jessica Alba is seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Mickey Rourke, Tom Cruise
Mickey Rourke Says Tom Cruise Is 'Irrelevant in My World' Despite 'Top Gun: Maverick' Success
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1674 -- Pictured: Actress Kristen Bell during an interview on Monday, June 20, 2022
Kristen Bell Teases Potential 'Frozen 3' Movie 'With Zero Authority': 'I'm Not in Charge'
LILO & STITCH, Nani, Lilo, 2002, FROZEN, Anna (voice: Kristen Bell), Elsa (voice: Idina Menzel), 2013
'Lilo & Stitch' Director Explains Why 'Frozen' Praise Was 'Frustrating': 'We Did That' First
SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN, from left: Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart, 2012
Chris Hemsworth Recalls Kristen Stewart Accidentally Punching Him in the Face on 'Snow White' Set