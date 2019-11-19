Elizabeth Banks Is 'Proud’ of Charlie’s Angels After It Is a 'Flop' at the Box Office

Elizabeth Banks is standing by Charlie’s Angels.

The actress, 45, tweeted her support for the film she wrote, directed and produced on Monday despite its low performance at the box office.

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world,” Banks tweeted.

The multihyphenate also responded to criticism for rebooting a third iteration of the franchise, telling the Wall Street Journal, “You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!”

“I think women are allowed to have one or two franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that,” she added.

The film debuted in theaters on Friday and made $8.3 million in its opening weekend. It grossed $19 million at the international box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The reboot follows Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the film’s three private detectives who work for a large agency created by Charlie Townsend.

Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin and Noah Centineo also star.

Banks told PEOPLE in June she wanted to retain the friendship between the three female characters that stood out from the original TV series.

“When the show came out in the seventies, Charlie’s Angels was an instant hit because of it’s a blend of beauties with brains, kicking butt, in a job that few women had ever done before, which was detective work,” Banks said of the mass appeal of the original ’70s TV show. “We’re taking that tradition and updating it for today. Putting women to work together to solve crimes, take down international baddies, and it has a lot of themes that I think represent some people’s anxieties about the moment we’re living in right now.”

Banks also expressed excitement about the uniqueness of the film, an action movie starring three women that doesn’t involve super-heroics.

“I wanted to celebrate the everyday woman who is out there fighting for herself,” she said. “We kept it really grounded. The women do a lot of their own stunts. And they fight, not just with their bodies, but with their wits and their resilience and their grit. And that is something that these women are showing off in spades in this film.”

Charlie’s Angels is now in theaters.