Elizabeth Banks is aware of the fan desire for Pitch Perfect's Beca to have a romance with fellow Barden Bella Chloe.

In an interview with Vanity Fair supporting her new drama Call Jane, Banks — who starred in each of the three Pitch Perfect movies as a cappella commentator Gail and directed the 2015 sequel — addressed the online call for Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow's characters to become a couple.

"Oh! The hashtag #Bechloe is a big deal for our fandom, and we know it. I just want them to know: You are being seen," said Banks, who's producing the upcoming spinoff series on Peacock, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

"I mean, those characters, they've never been in a relationship together. They just have a really lovely friendship and happened to be naked in the shower once. Who hasn't?" she added with a laugh.

Banks also told the outlet, "And yes, we are always looking to figure out how to give more Pitch Perfect to fans."

Back in March, Snow, 36, told PEOPLE that today, 10 years after the first Pitch Perfect, she's still close with many of her costars. The film franchise also stars Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

"I cannot believe it's been a decade. Weirdly enough, it was my birthday recently and I saw a bunch of the girls because we're all so very close," she said at the time.

Snow recalled "immediately" forming bonds with her Pitch Perfect costars while making the surprise hit: "We all just knew we were very like-minded, and we had this really incredible connection and formed this family right away."

"That's really rare — I've worked in this business since I was a baby and it's very rare to form friendships that last this long and that strongly," she continued. "The friendship and kindness leads before ego, and I think that's really rare in a business where we think about ourselves sometimes a lot, and that was really nice."