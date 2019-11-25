Elizabeth Banks Makes Racy Prince Andrew Joke That Shocks Her Fellow Guests on a Talk Show

Elizabeth Banks left jaws hanging with a recent joke about Prince Andrew.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show over the weekend, where she was a guest alongside Kylie Minogue and Ricky Gervais, the Charlie’s Angels director and star made a lewd joke about the embattled member of the royal family that visibly shocked those in the room.

It all began after Norton resurfaced an old photo of Banks from her teenage years, showing the actress with a big, curly hairdo.

“That’s my hair!,” Banks, 45, remarked, appearing unfazed by the photo, even while Norton compared it to “Marge Simpson’s hair.”

Norton later noted a mysterious hand in the picture, softly gracing Banks’ left shoulder.

“I’ve only just noticed this hand,” the host said. “Is it someone saying, ‘You’ll regret this photograph?”

“That’s Prince Andrew’s hand,” Banks shot back.

The racy joke even caught Gervais — known for roasting celebrities as the Golden Globes host — off guard. “Oh God, Jesus,” he reacted.

“Photoshop, it’s just Photoshop!” said Norton.

Prince Andrew is under fire for his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He recently announced his decision to “step back from public duties” following his bombshell interview with the BBC abut the scandal.

“His entire public existence has been wiped out by his own behavior,” royal historian Robert Lacey, author of The Crown: The Official Companion Vol. II, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

Since the interview aired on Saturday night in the U.K., the Queen’s second son has been widely criticized for not showing empathy for the victims of Epstein — who died by suicide in jail in New York City in August while awaiting trial on multiple sex charges — and for his decision to stay with at the financier’s New York home in December 2010. That came just months after Epstein had served 13 months of an 18 month sentence for procuring a minor for prostitution.

