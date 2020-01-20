How Elizabeth Banks Convinced Kristen Stewart to Show Off Her Comedic Chops in Charlie's Angels

It took a little convincing for Kristen Stewart to tap into her funny side for Charlie’s Angels.

The actress starred alongside Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott in the reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks. In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of the bonus features on the upcoming Blu-ray release, out Feb. 18, Stewart reveals it was Banks who convinced her to take on the comedic role of Sabina.

“I wanted to help Liz tell the story. I think primarily that was the initial thing that I was really excited about,” Stewart, 29, says. “The dopest people that you meet in life usually see aspects of yourself that you don’t, and she was like, ‘You’re funny!’ Like, ‘No I’m not, dude. Give me line readings, tell me exactly how you want me to do everything and it’ll be great ‘cause you’re hilarious.’ She would make me feel so able.”

Her costars noticed the energy Stewart brought to the role, with Balinska equating it to how Sabina herself would handle the super-secret spy missions.

“Kristen definitely brought her feisty, super passionate personality to Sabina,” Balinska, 23, says. “She’s super exciting to work with because whenever we were on set, you never knew which way she was gonna throw the ball, which is kind of how Sabina is like. You never know what she’s gonna do next.”

“She’s hilarious and she has these funny lines, but you bring truth to every scene that you’re in,” Scott, 26, agrees. “So it’s still so authentic and for me that’s always the best combination.”

Charlie’s Angels is out on digital Feb. 18 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 10.