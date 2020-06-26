Elizabeth Banks Cast as Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Live-Action Film

To the bus!

The first live-action Magic School Bus feature film is on its way with Elizabeth Banks set to star as the quirky and adventurous science teacher, Ms. Valerie Frizzle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film adaptation is based on the popular Scholastic children's book series of the same name and follows eccentric teacher Ms. Frizzle and her class on their field trips in a magical yellow school bus. This feature film marks the first big-screen adaptation in the franchise's 26-year history.

Bank's company, Brownstone Productions, will develop the film along with Marc Platt Productions, Universal Pictures, and Scholastic Entertainment.

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” Scholastic Entertainment producer Iole Lucchese said in a statement.

The Mrs. America star, 46, will also act as a producer on the film along with Max Handelman for Brownstone, Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman for Scholastic Entertainment, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel for Marc Platt Productions.

A release date for the film has not been announced.

The Magic School Bus was turned into an educational PBS series in 1994 and was based on the book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen.

The animated TV show, which featured Lily Tomlin as the original voice of Ms. Frizzle, aired for 18 consecutive years in the U.S. and has been broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world.

In 2017, Netflix premiered a sequel to the series, The Magic School Bus: Rides Again, which featured Kate McKinnon as the voice of teacher Fiona Frizzle.