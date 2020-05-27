Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins Reprise Their Pitch Perfect Roles in Hilarious Reunion

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins are back as harsh and clueless Pitch Perfect announcers

John Smith and Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger are back!

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins dusted off their announcer voices and returned as their hilarious Pitch Perfect characters for a new video, in which they drive NASCAR legend Dale Earnhart Jr. a little crazy while trying to announce an old race.

The video opens with Seth MacFarlane hosting his weekly at-home Variety show for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming network Peacock, with Earnhart then joining to call an old race. But he soon gets "Zoom bombed" by two special guests who need a quick fix.

"I guess you can say we’re junkies for announcing, in addition to many other soft narcotics," Higgins says as his character John.

"And we need our fix, so if you don’t mind, we’re hopping in here to announce this, um, uh, car parade," a slightly confused Banks continues as Gail.

And while Earnhart is trying his best to focus on the race, John interrupts with a story on how he got his license suspended for running over an armadillo, which Gail quickly reveals was actually a dog.

It doesn't get much better when they actually try to help call the race.

"So once these cars get enough momentum, they just start to fly, right?" Gail asks. "They just take right off because they’re little airplanes, isn’t that true?"

But after Earnhart explains that they're just normal cars that can't fly, Gail has yet another idea on how to make it more exciting.

"You know what else could spice things up? A pedestrian. Just have somebody run across the track, see what happens," Gail says.

Exasperated by a few more interruptions, Earnhart finally uses the best Zoom feature — the mute button — and shuts them up.

While the video quickly ends after that, a comment by Peacock asks fans what else they want to see John and Gail announce, seemingly hinting at the possibility of a new segment on MacFarlane's show.