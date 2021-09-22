Chris Baker, Eric Roberts and Eliza Coupe all star in this campy comedy-thriller of epic proportions

Eliza Coupe and Chris Baker Do Very Bad Things in Campy Trailer for The Estate: WATCH

Eliza Coupe and Chris Baker are up to no good in the trailer for the new dark comedy, The Estate.

The trailer for the film, released on Wednesday, follows George (Baker) a narcissistic rich boy who yearns for a life where he can freely spend his father Marcello's (Eric Roberts) money without penalty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When George and his step-mother, the gold-digging Lux (Couple), hatch a plan to kill Marcello for their inheritance, they hire a hitman named Joe (Greg Finley) to handle the deed only for the three of them to fall into a psychosexual love triangle that spirals out of their control.

"We're white and we're rich, we can kill one guy," Lux tells George.

Eliza coupe - the estate Credit: vertical entertainment US/ youtube

The movie, which was written by Baker, is James Kapner's feature directorial debut. The movie also features Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo, Alexandra Paul, Lala Kent and Ezra Buzzington.

Roberts has been busy working, appearing in episodes of the latest season of Grey's Anatomy as Robert Avery as well as in small roles in small upcoming films. Roberts has over 641 credits on his IMDb page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January 2018, Roberts told Vanity Fair he "started having fun at the craft" when asked how he made 70 movies in 2018. "I'm a f----ing groupie for it! I can do it every day, all day."