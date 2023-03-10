Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri Split After Almost a Decade of Marriage

Elisabetta Canalis' nearly decade-long marriage is coming to an end.

The Italian model-turned-actress — who was previously linked to George Clooney prior to her September 2014 wedding — filed for divorce from her husband, orthopedic surgeon Brian Perri, on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Canalis, 44, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple share 7-year-old daughter Skyler Eva. Canalis is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the child.

She did not address spousal support or the division of assets in the initial filing, choosing instead to note that the petition would either be later amended with this information or discussed in trial.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Prior to meeting Perri, Canalis dated Clooney from 2009 to 2011. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant said in a joint statement with the actor at the time of their breakup that the split was "difficult and very personal."

"It was a difficult time for me," she told Italy's Chi magazine several months later. "When I lose something I always find a good reason to go forward … I throw myself into my work. It's the only thing I can cling to."

However, following her marriage to Perri and birth of her daughter, Canalis took a sunnier view of her past relationship.

"We are both happily married, and I think we both wish the best for each other," she said of her famous ex, who tied the knot with Amal Clooney, also in September of 2014. "I wish the best for him, I'm sure he wishes the best for me."