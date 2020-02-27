Elisabeth Moss Reveals She 'Might' Be Making a Hallmark Christmas Movie: We're 'Looking Into It'

Elisabeth Moss made headlines in November when she admitted that her dream is to star in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

And now — while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week — The Handmaid’s Tale star revealed that after voicing her love for the network’s holiday movies, Hallmark reached out to her about potentially working on a film together.

“I actually talked recently about my love for Hallmark, Christmas movies especially, and the next day Hallmark reached out and was like ‘We would love to do something with you,’ ” the actress, 37, told Kelly Clarkson. “I wanted to make it really clear that I wasn’t kidding like I wasn’t making fun of them, this wasn’t ironic. I want to do a Hallmark Christmas movie.”

“We all watch them and I want to make like a real Hallmark Christmas movie like I want to do all of the things, so we are actually looking into it and we might do something,” Moss added.

RELATED: The Invisible Man Garners Positive Reviews, Elisabeth Moss Praised as ‘Magnetic’

Image zoom Elisabeth Moss, Kelly Clarkson Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

The Emmy Award-winning star is known to play intense characters, most recently taking on the role of Cecilia Kass in the upcoming horror film The Invisible Man. In the movie, Moss’ character is tormented and hunted by her abusive partner, a scientist who she believes faked his own death and was able to make himself invisible.

When asked how she “unwinds from all that seriousness,” Moss told Clarkson it’s by watching Hallmark movies.

Image zoom Erik Voake/Getty

“I love Hallmark movies,” Moss said. “I mean they’re really good … they’re really great, they’re really happy and they always end happy and we discover the magic of Christmas and it’s wonderful.”

“I have the Hallmark app on my phone and my iPad,” she admitted.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss on Her Relationship with Scientology: ‘You Can’t Take Away’ My Right to ‘Believe’

Moss has been met with overall praise for her performance in The Invisible Man, which is a reboot of 1933 movie of the same name.

“The traumatic power of Moss’s performance is that she acts out the convulsive desperation and rage of a woman who is being terrorized and, at the same time, totally not believed about it, even by those closest to her,” Owen Gleiberman wrote in Variety. “She’s every woman who’s ever had to fight to be heard because her ordeal wasn’t ‘visible.’ ”

Film critic Phil De Semlyn praised Moss as “magnetic” and said her performance is able to “cover the bits” of the film that aren’t perfect.

“It’s not flawless — the supporting characters are thinly sketched and intrepid plotholers will have a field day — but it’s surprisingly smart and, crucially, it has Elisabeth Moss to cover the bits that aren’t,” he wrote in Time Out.

The Invisible Man hits theaters Feb. 28