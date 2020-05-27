Go behind-the-scenes of Elisabeth Moss' hit horror movie, The Invisible Man, in this exclusive featurette

Elisabeth Moss Fights The Invisible Man on Set of Her Movie: 'I Was Pretty Beat Up the Next Day'

Elisabeth Moss became a full-blown action heroine in her latest movie.

The Mad Men Emmy winner, 37, showed off her physical side in The Invisible Man as Cecilia, a woman who battles someone nobody can see.

In a featurette from the Digital and Blu-ray release, exclusive to PEOPLE, Moss breaks down her first major fight sequence in the horror film, where Cecilia is thrown around the kitchen by the menacing force, believed to be her abusive ex, who was thought to be dead.

"The pressure to do it justice is kind of huge," Moss says of the scene. "I’ve never done a moment like that and I wanted it to be cool. I felt I was pretty beat up the next day, but it was fun too because it was really gratifying."

Image zoom The Invisible Man Mark Rogers/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The film was a hit at the box office, opening in the top spot in North America on its first week of release, and reviews were largely positive.

"This is the expertly told, horrifying story of an abusive relationship filtered through the lens of a classic horror movie monster," William Bibbiani wrote for The Wrap.

Bibbiani said the reboot, directed by Leigh Whannell (Saw), is quite different from the 1933 movie of the same name in that it "cares a hell of a lot more about the title villain’s victims than it does about the old invisible bastard."

The original Invisible Man centers on a man who discovers a new drug that makes him invisible and embarks on a violent rampage.

Many reviewers pointed to how the 2020 version is particularly timely — the film "feels almost karmically synched to the week of the Harvey Weinstein verdict," Owen Gleiberman noted in Variety at the time of its release.