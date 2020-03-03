Elisabeth Moss Says She Was 'Confused' by Tom Cruise Engagement Rumors: 'It Wasn't True'

Elisabeth Moss is coming clean about the relationship rumors surrounding herself and Tom Cruise.

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress took a question about her reaction to hearing rumors that she was engaged to Cruise.

“How did you miss that?” The Invisible Man star asked host Andy Cohen, surprised he hadn’t heard the gossip over the years.

“Oh my god, I would’ve been so excited for you, I would’ve DMed you,” Cohen joked.

The 37-year-old actress went on to explain that upon hearing the news, she was “actually confused” and “mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?”

“[It was] just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it because obviously, they knew it wasn’t true,” she added.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss on Her Relationship with Scientology: ‘You Can’t Take Away’ My Right to ‘Believe’

However, the rumors escalated when Moss “saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines.”

“I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut,'” she said of seeing the back of a blonde woman’s head on the magazine’s cover. “Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.'”

“It’s clearly not me,” The Handmaid’s Tale actress asserted.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Moss and Cruise, 57, have been linked in the past over their involvement with The Church of Scientology, however, the actress has made it clear that any speculation on a relationship between the two has been hearsay.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss Reveals She ‘Might’ Be Making a Hallmark Christmas Movie: We’re ‘Looking Into It’

Aldis Hodge, Moss’ Invisible Man costar, went on to joke that “you know you’ve made it when people are making up who you’re marrying,” congratulating the actress on her newfound status.

“Thank you!” Moss laughed. “I’ll take that.”

The Invisible Man is out now.