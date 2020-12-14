Elf Reunion! Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell Reenact 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Scene
"Loved reuniting with the cast and all our very special guests," Zooey Deschanel captioned the jolly clip
Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel are still spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear!
17 years after starring together in the now-classic holiday family comedy Elf, the actors — who played Buddy the Elf and his Gimbels store-elf love interest Jovie, respectively — reunited virtually on Sunday for a live table read of the film to support Georgia Democrats in the state's upcoming Senate runoff elections.
At one point in the broadcast (for which they were joined by additional original cast members Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass and Matt Walsh), Deschanel, 40, and Ferrell, 53, reenacted the scene where Buddy walks into the bathroom while Jovie is taking a shower at Gimbels department store, drawn by her voice as she sings "Baby It's Cold Outside."
Both actors fell casually into the song, making it seem like no time at all has passed since 2003, with Deschanel seamlessly transitioning into Jovie's shocked reaction when she realizes Buddy is in the room.
"Thank you to everyone who joined the #ElfforGeorgia livestream!" Deschanel captioned the short clip of herself and Ferrell performing the song during their broadcast. "So excited we were able to reach our goal of over $400k! Loved reuniting with the cast and all our very special guests 🥰"
Hosted by comedian Ashley Nicole Black, the table read also featured a number of actors subbing in for original cast members, including John Lithgow as Walter (originally played by James Caan). Other celebrities who joined the broadcast included Wanda Sykes, Busy Philipps, Ken Jeong, Jenna Ushkowitz, Ed Helms and Gaten Matarazzo.
Deschanel tweeted the news of the reunion last week: "If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems."
Ferrell said he was "excited to bring Buddy back to the small screen to benefit the critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia," in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
"We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change," the actor added.
Elf follows Buddy, a human who, after learning he was adopted and raised by Santa's elves, heads to New York City to find his biological father (Caan, 80). Along the way, he finds love with Jovie, who helps him restore Christmas cheer to his dad and save the holiday for boys and girls everywhere.
Caan told radio show The Fan in Cleveland in September that a sequel was never made due to an alleged disagreement between Ferrell and director Jon Favreau.
"We were gonna do it," he claimed of the sequel, "and I thought, 'Oh my God, I finally have a franchise movie. I can make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do. ' "
However, "the director and Will didn't get along very well," Caan said. "Will wanted to do it, and he didn't want the director, and [Favreau] had it in his contract. It was one of those things."