10 Elf-Inspired Gifts on Amazon That Will Make It to Your Door by Christmas
Including trivia games, face masks, and a talking Buddy doll
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is… with an Elf gift, of course.
If you’ve got an Elf lover in your life (or you’re a fan of the movie yourself!), there are tons of great gifts inspired by the film that you can get on Amazon. The best part? Many of these last-minute finds will make it to your door before December 25. From trivia games to face masks to a talking Buddy doll (he know 15 phrases!), here are 10 Elf gifts you can still shop on Amazon right now:
- Hallmark Buddy the Elf Ornament, $8.99
- Hallmark Pop Up Christmas Card with Sound, Buddy the Elf, $9.99
- LeeSky ‘Santa I Know Him’ Glitter Banner, $12.99
- Paladone Buddy The Elf Trivia Quiz Game, $15.99
- Jakks Holiday Elf Talking Plush with 15 Phrases, $16.97 (orig. $19.99)
- Paladone Buddy the Elf 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Luase Buddy the Elf Cloth Face Mask, 2 Pack, $18.99
- Aquarius Elf Card Scramble Board Game, $19.99
- Warner Bros Elf OMG Santa T-Shirt, $22.99
- Summer Snow Buddy the Elf Framed Movie Quote, $34.95
While the popular Elf Monopoly that went viral a few months ago is low in stock at the moment, there are a few other Elf-themed games currently available for under $20. This trivia game from Paladone features 100 questions like, “What does Buddy use to write his apology note for his father?” and “What does Buddy say the mail room smells of?” There are two levels of difficulty, and whoever reaches 10 points first wins.
If you’re looking for some 2020-inspired gifts, you’ll also find reusable Elf face masks and a fun 1,000-piece puzzle (remember when everybody was buying puzzles over the summer?). The Elf face masks come as a pack of two and both feature fun quotes from the movie, including one of Buddy’s most notable phrases: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
To top it all off, Hallmark even has a Buddy the Elf pop-up card that lights up and plays some of Buddy’s classic sayings. The card is meant to be kept and displayed as a festive keepsake. Shoppers who have purchased it love it so much that it has a perfect five-star rating on Amazon (we’re not surprised!).
Amazon says all of these gifts will arrive by Christmas, but we recommend shopping your favorites ASAP before the shipping timelines change — or they go out of stock!
