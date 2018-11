Elf Turns 15! See the Cast of Will Ferrell's Holiday Comedy Now and Then

As a blonde in 2003, Deschanel wooed Buddy as a Gimbels employee with an “affinity for elf culture” and a sultry singing voice. Her version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Leon Redbone even predated the actress’ She & Him days.

Now best known for the seven years she starred as Jess on New Girl, Deschanel is also mom to two kids with her husband since 2015, producer Jacob Pechenik. Prior to Pechenik, Deschanel was married to Death Cab For Cutie singer Ben Gibbard. They divorced in 2012.

Deschanel, 38, is getting back in the Christmas spirit this year; she and her She & Him partner M. Ward will hit the road for the first time in five years for select holiday concerts in December.