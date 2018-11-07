Will Ferrell's Most Quotable Elf Lines: From 'Son of a Nutcracker' to 'Smiling's My Favorite!'

Since 2003, Elf has been a holiday mainstay thanks to its pure Christmas spirit and hilariously memorable lines that fans can quote all year round.

Will Ferrell, now 51, delivers most of the laughs as Buddy the elf, a 6-foot human raised as an elf after he crawled into Santa’s sack as a baby at the orphanage (Santa’s a sucker for babies). Buddy’s childish innocence and naivety about the world when he arrives in New York City to find his biological dad, played by James Caan, creates one misunderstanding after another.

Many of the laughs come from a grown, 30-year-old man reacting in a way he normally wouldn’t if he’d grown up anywhere besides the North Pole.

His sweet enthusiasm for all things Christmas makes viewers of all ages believe in the magic of the holidays and gives them a reason to abide by the Code of the Elves and follow elves’ four main food groups — candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup — well beyond December.

In honor of the movie’s 15th anniversary on Wednesday, here are Buddy’s most quotable — and gif-able — lines.

“I’m a cotton-headed ninny muggins.”

“I’m singing! I’m in a store and I’m singing! I’m in a store AND I’M SINGING!”

“Bye Buddy, hope you find your dad!”

“Thanks, Mr. Narwhal.”

“Santa! Oh my God! Santa, here? I know him! I know him!”

“Buddy the elf, what’s your favorite color?”

“My finger has a heartbeat.”

“I’m sorry I ruined your lives and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR.”

“He’s an angry elf.”

“I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite!”

“You sit on a throne of lies.”

“So good news, I saw a dog today.”

“I’m in love! I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it!“

“Son of a nutcracker!”